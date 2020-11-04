Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.91, the dividend yield is 6.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPP was $7.91, representing a -46.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.81 and a 127.95% increase over the 52 week low of $3.47.

GPP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). GPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports GPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.99%, compared to an industry average of -9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.