Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 262.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.52, the dividend yield is 11.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPP was $15.52, representing a -3.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.02 and a 104.75% increase over the 52 week low of $7.58.

GPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gpp Dividend History page.

