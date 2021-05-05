Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.54, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPP was $12.54, representing a -8.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.74 and a 162.89% increase over the 52 week low of $4.77.

GPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports GPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.92%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

