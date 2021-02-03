Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GPP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPP was $9.93, representing a -31.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.47 and a 186.17% increase over the 52 week low of $3.47.

GPP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). GPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports GPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .57%, compared to an industry average of -14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.