Green Plains Partners (GPP) Surges: Stock Moves 7.8% Higher

Green Plains Partners LP GPP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.40 to $9.88 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions for the current quarter in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Green Plains Partners. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Green Plains Partners currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Green Plains Partners LP Price

Green Plains Partners LP price | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Transportation – Services industry is Matson, Inc. MATX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

