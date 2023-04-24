Green Plains (LON:0J0P) Price Target Decreased by 5.73% to 43.26

The average one-year price target for Green Plains (LON:0J0P) has been revised to 43.26 / share. This is an decrease of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 45.89 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.37 to a high of 56.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.22% from the latest reported closing price of 31.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J0P is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 77,715K shares.

Ancora Advisors holds 4,191K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,726K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,919K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 78.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,620K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,220K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,619K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 30.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 43.01% over the last quarter.

