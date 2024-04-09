Green Plains (GPRE) Unveils Specialty Feed Ingredient Brand

Green Plains Inc. GPRE recently unveiled a new brand for its specialized feed ingredient that reflects its high-quality performance, diverse formulation opportunities, proven nutritional advantages, digestibility and minimal carbon footprint.



Sequence is a foundational feed ingredient manufactured at scale utilizing patented mechanical separation technology, offering a blend of corn and yeast protein concentrated at a minimum of 60%. Green Plains has also received FSSC 22000 certification at several facilities, demonstrating its strict adherence to food safety management criteria recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative.



The Sequence brand identity is the result of extensive research and creative work, and the company is ready to introduce it to the market. It is the first specialty ingredient of its kind, with proven digestive advantages, and is produced solely at Green Plains' biorefineries. Full commercial-scale production runs have already been completed successfully at several locations.



The first foundational element of superior nutrition is Sequence, GPRE noted. It raises the nutritional bar, allowing consumers to properly tailor their feed rations and providing considerably more value than a single ingredient could.



Shares of Green Plains have plunged 27.8% over the past year compared with a 4.9% decline of its industry.



Green Plains currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



