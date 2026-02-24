Green Plains (GPRE) Price Target Increased by 21.15% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Green Plains (NasdaqGS:GPRE) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 21.15% from the prior estimate of $11.79 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from the latest reported closing price of $13.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 12.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.14%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 79,079K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,031K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,326K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,188K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,824K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 52.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 87.00% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 1,719K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 36.58% over the last quarter.

