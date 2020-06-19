Green Plains (GPRE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.9% in Session

Green Plains Inc. GPRE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company —as the stock is now up 40.5% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Green Plains currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Other top-ranked stock in the Chemical - Specialty industry is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), which also carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

