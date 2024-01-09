Green Plains (GPRE) Announces Unitholder Approval of Merger

Green Plains Inc. GPRE and Green Plains Partners LP GPP recently declared that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger were approved by the common unitholders of the Partnership.



The approval of the Merger Agreement and the Merger needed the favorable vote or written consent of the holders of a majority of the Partnership’s outstanding common units. The holders of more than 62% of the Partnership’s outstanding common units as of the record date for the consent solicitation consented to and approved the Merger Agreement and the Merger through written consent.



Green Plains currently owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. By owning, running, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other associated businesses and assets, it provides fuel storage and transportation services.



Each outstanding common unit of the Green Plains Partners that is not owned by Green Plains or its affiliates will, in accordance with the provisions of the agreement, be converted into the right to receive $2.00 in cash and 0.405 shares of Green Plains common stock.



In addition, unitholders will receive cash equivalent to unpaid distributions from the last quarter in which a distribution was made until the closing date, as determined by the merger agreement, without interest.



The merger is expected to result in several advantages, including simplifying Green Plains’ corporate structure and governance, driving immediate earnings and cash flow benefits and lowering SG&A expenses tied to the Partnership. It will also help improve the combined enterprise's credit quality and align strategic interests between Green Plains shareholders and the Partnership’s unitholders by regaining full ownership and control over Green Plains’ total platform, including terminal operations.



Shares of Green Plains have lost 24.4% over the past year against a 20.1% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Green Plains currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM.

Alamos Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AGI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have soared 17.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CalMaine Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CALM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 131.5%. The company’s shares have gained 3% in the past year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.