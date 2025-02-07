GREEN PLAINS Earnings Results: $GPRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREEN PLAINS ($GPRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.86 per share, missing estimates of -$0.32 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $584,020,000, missing estimates of $644,469,150 by $-60,449,150.
GREEN PLAINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of GREEN PLAINS stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,779,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,094,538
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,741,775 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,583,633
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,149,706 shares (+2919.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,567,019
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,109,649 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,024,647
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 646,507 shares (+1122.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,128,886
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,770,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 478,811 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,483,100
