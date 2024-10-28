Green Plains announces successful startup of Clean Sugar Technology facility

Green Plains (GPRE) I announced successful ongoing production of dextrose syrups at the world’s first commercial deployment of Clean Sugar Technology in Shenandoah, Iowa. This patented system, designed by Fluid Quip Technologies, produces dextrose and glucose corn syrups with up to a 40% lower carbon-intensity than existing alternatives. These low carbon-intensity ingredients are designed for renewable chemicals, bio-based materials and food and beverage formulations. “The successful start of the game-changing Clean Sugar Technology in Shenandoah, combined with the first ever dextrose from a dry mill, ushers in a new era for Green Plains and the sugar industry as a whole,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer at Green Plains. “Not only is this disruptive to traditional manufacturing of dextrose and glucose products but we believe our entry into this market with a focus on low carbon-intensity ingredients better positions us to meet expanding demand. I would like to thank the many people who have worked tirelessly to help accomplish one of the most critical milestones in our transformation journey, including our engineering and operating teams, the State of Iowa and the City of Shenandoah, enabling Green Plains to serve new markets in industrial fermentation and food production, sustainably leading the way in powering the bio-economy in the U.S. and abroad.”

