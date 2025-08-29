Green Plains Agrees to Sell Tennessee Ethanol Plant to POET

Green Plains Inc. GPRE entered an agreement to sell its Rives, TN-based ethanol plant to POET for $190 million in cash, including $20 million of working capital to be adjusted at transaction closing. The sale of the Obion facility demonstrates Green Plains’ commitment to deliver value to shareholders and strengthen its balance sheet by using the proceeds to pay off the junior mezzanine debt due in 2026. The transaction also aligns with Green Plains’ carbon reduction strategy.

Green Plains expects to complete the transaction in the third quarter this year, although it remains subject to closing conditions, regulatory approvals and contains standard representations, warranties and indemnification obligations. The company also completed its strategic review process that was initiated in February 2024.

The evaluation of the overall company under the strategic review has given a range of alternatives that will position it well to improve operational execution and capital discipline. The review also concluded the company is most likely to deliver shareholder value by continuing with its current strategy under existing leadership.

GPRE stock has lost 21.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GPRE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPRE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle MinesLimited AEM, The Mosaic Company MOS and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.94 per share, implying a 64.07% year-over-year surge. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.03%. AEM’s shares have gained 72.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in the rest. Its shares have soared 22.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have gained 68.2% in the past year.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.