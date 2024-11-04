News & Insights

Stocks

Green Oleo Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Green Oleo, a prominent European producer of fine oleochemistry, has acquired 24,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, initiated in May 2024. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.9859 euros each, amounting to a total value of 23,662.50 euros. These acquisitions highlight the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its market position and optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into IT:GRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.