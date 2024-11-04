Green Oleo Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Green Oleo, a prominent European producer of fine oleochemistry, has acquired 24,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, initiated in May 2024. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.9859 euros each, amounting to a total value of 23,662.50 euros. These acquisitions highlight the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its market position and optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into IT:GRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.