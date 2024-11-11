News & Insights

Green Oleo Enhances Market Position with Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Green Oleo S.P.A., a leading European oleochemical producer, has advanced its share buyback program, acquiring 25,500 shares between November 4 and 8, 2024. The purchases were made at an average price of 0.9826 euros per share, enhancing the company’s holdings to 207,000 shares, or 0.640% of its share capital. This strategic move aims to consolidate Green Oleo’s market position in the renewable and biodegradable oleochemicals sector.

