Green Oleo to Engage at Mid Small Cap Forum

November 25, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Green Oleo, a prominent European producer of environmentally-friendly oleochemicals, will engage with the financial community at the Mid Small Cap Forum organized by Lond Capital on November 27-28. The company’s leaders, including Chairman and CEO Beatrice Buzzella, will participate in virtual meetings to discuss their innovative use of renewable resources in chemical production.

