Green Oleo to Engage at Mid Small Cap Forum

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Green Oleo, a prominent European producer of environmentally-friendly oleochemicals, will engage with the financial community at the Mid Small Cap Forum organized by Lond Capital on November 27-28. The company’s leaders, including Chairman and CEO Beatrice Buzzella, will participate in virtual meetings to discuss their innovative use of renewable resources in chemical production.

For further insights into IT:GRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.