Green Oleo Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Green Oleo S.P.A. (IT:GRN) has released an update.

Green Oleo S.P.A., a leading producer of renewable oleochemicals, has acquired 6,000 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, representing 0.019% of its share capital. The purchases, conducted through Corporate Family Office SIM S.p.A., were made at an average price of 0.9687 euros per share. This buyback effort underscores Green Oleo’s strategic financial maneuvers within the market.

