Green Oleo Advances Share Buyback Program

Green Oleo S.P.A., a leading European producer of oleochemicals, recently purchased 1,500 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with each share valued at 0.96 euros. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while continuing its growth trajectory in the renewable resources sector.

