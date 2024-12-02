Green Minerals Faces Licensing Delays in Norway

Green Minerals AS (DE:5IP) has released an update.

Green Minerals AS anticipates a potential delay of up to 12 months in Norway’s first licensing round for marine minerals due to budget negotiations. Despite this setback, the company expects to maintain its timeline for exploration cruises in 2026 and aims to expedite their agreement on polymetallic nodule rights in the CCZ. This strategic move supports Green Minerals’ mission to sustainably provide key minerals for the green energy transition.

