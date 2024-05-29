News & Insights

Green Minerals AS Champions Sustainable Deep Sea Mining

May 29, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Green Minerals AS (DE:5IP) has released an update.

Green Minerals AS successfully held its annual general meeting on 28 May 2024, with all board-proposed agenda items passing by the required majority. The company is focused on sustainably providing minerals essential for the green energy transition through deep sea mining, which aims to address the strategic needs of the EU and the USA while reducing the social and environmental impacts associated with terrestrial mining.

