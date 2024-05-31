News & Insights

Green Leader Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (HK:0061) has released an update.

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key decisions included the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, the appointment of Elite Partners CPA Limited as the company’s auditor, and the authorization for the Board to issue and repurchase shares. The outcomes, indicating full support with 100% votes in favor and none against, suggest strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

