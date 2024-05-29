Green Leader Holdings Announces New Lease Agreement

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (HK:0061) has released an update.

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited has entered into a lease agreement with Gujiao Jiayi for a property in the PRC, which will be recognized as a right-of-use asset worth approximately HK$3,044,000. This three-year agreement, starting from 1 June 2024, is classified as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, due to its percentage ratios. The leased property is a 5,000 sq. m. coal storage shed, and the deal is with independent third parties, not requiring any responsibility for force majeure events.

For further insights into HK:0061 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.