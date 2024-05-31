Green International Holdings’ AGM Scheduled

Green International Holdings Limited (HK:2700) has released an update.

Green International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 25, 2024. Shareholders will consider the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-appoint auditors, re-elect directors, and approve a mandate for the Directors to issue additional shares. The meeting will take place in Hong Kong and will cover key resolutions that could influence the company’s share capital structure.

