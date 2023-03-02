Green Infrastructure: Green Fuel

Green infrastructure is the range of systems and technologies that enable and provide for a more sustainable way of living. In this blog series, we will outline seven specific areas: green transportation, green energy, green fuel, waste management, green infrastructure & equipment, pollution control, and green constructions. We will define these themes, how they contribute to green infrastructure and how they are instrumental to the space as a whole moving forward.

Green Fuel

Green fuel is an alternative energy source that is considered environmentally friendly and sustainable. Unlike traditional fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas, green fuels are made from renewable resources, which means they are replenished naturally and will not run out over time. Some common examples of green fuels include biodiesel, ethanol, and hydrogen.

The adoption of green fuels has been increasing in recent years due to growing concerns over the environmental impact of traditional fossil fuels. According to a recent IEA report from 2021, the global green fuels market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 9% between 2021 and 2026, driven by rising demand for clean energy and supportive government policies.

Supply of Biofuels Worldwide in 2021 with a Forecast from 2025 to 2045

OPEC, as of 2023. Not intended as a forecast or prediction of future results.

* Forecast data from 2025 onwards.

One of the companies at the forefront of the green fuel industry is Bloom Energy. Founded in 2001, Bloom Energy is a provider of innovative energy solutions that harness the power of clean, sustainable energy sources. The company’s signature product is the Bloom Energy Server, a fuel cell that generates electricity through a clean and efficient process. Unlike traditional power sources that rely on combustion, the Bloom Energy Server uses an electrochemical process that produces electricity directly from a fuel source, such as natural gas or biogas.

One of the key advantages of the Bloom Energy Server is its high efficiency. According to the company, the Bloom Energy Server can deliver up to 50% more energy than traditional power sources while emitting significantly less carbon dioxide and other harmful pollutants. Additionally, the Bloom Energy Server is highly scalable and can be customized to meet the specific energy needs of a particular client.

Furthermore, the Bloom Energy Server is extremely reliable. Unlike other alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind, the Bloom Energy Server can generate power 24/7, even with little to no sunshine or wind. This makes it an ideal solution for critical infrastructure and applications that require a reliable source of power.

Green fuels are a critical component of the transition to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future. Companies like Bloom Energy are driving the adoption of these fuels by providing innovative solutions that harness the power of clean energy sources. As demand for green fuels continues to grow, we will likely see further innovation and progress in this exciting and rapidly evolving industry.

Investors can access key green infrastructure companies with the VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW). The ETF provides diversified exposure to companies across the seven green infrastructure sub-themes.

