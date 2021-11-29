Green hydrogen can cost less than 'grey' alternative, EU's von der Leyen says

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - High natural gas prices mean green hydrogen produced with renewable energy can already be cheaper than its carbon-emitting alternative, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Several countries and companies see green hydrogen - obtained by splitting the element from oxygen in water with renewably-produced electricity - in areas such as heavy industry, as a way to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Until now, green hydrogen has been far more expensive than the more common polluting "grey" version, which is produced using natural gas or methane.

"Because of the current rise in gas prices that we see, green hydrogen today can even be cheaper than grey hydrogen," von der Leyen told an event in Brussels.

In 2020, grey hydrogen could be produced for around 2 euros ($2.26) per kilogram, compared to as much as 6 euros per kilo for the green version, industry estimates found.

But von der Leyen said green hydrogen could cost less than 1.8 euros per kilogram by 2030, and that should be the bloc's target.

"This goal is within reach," she said. "We have to scale up clean hydrogen production, expand its applications and create a virtuous cycle where demand and supply feed each other and bring the prices down, that's the principle."

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Editing by Gareth Jones and Barbara Lewis)

