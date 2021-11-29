Green hydrogen already competitive with polluting alternative- EU's von der Leyen

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - High natural gas prices mean green hydrogen produced with renewable energy can already be cheaper than its carbon-emitting alternative, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"Because of the current rise in gas prices that we see, green hydrogen today can even be cheaper than grey hydrogen," von der Leyen told an event in Brussels.

She said the fuel, which is made by splitting hydrogen from oxygen in water using renewably-produced electricity, could cost less than 1.8 euros per kilogram by 2030. "This goal is within reach," she said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Gareth Jones)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.