Green groups sue EPA over factory farm pollution rules

By Clark Mindock

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A group of 13 environmental organizations has sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking to force the agency to bolster regulations for industrialized livestock farms, which can pollute U.S. rivers and lakes with raw sewage and other contaminants.

In a petition filed Friday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Food & Water Watch, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups challenged the EPA’s decision last month not to draft stricter regulations to control that waste.

Current regulations require factory farms, where a large number of animals are kept in relatively small spaces, to apply for permits allowing them to discharge waste into waterways only if they admit they plan on polluting, according to the groups. The EPA allows the self-reporting even though the agency itself estimated in 2003 that the facilities generate three times as much raw sewage as the entire human population in the U.S, they said.

The waste can leach into the ground or be swept off the property by rain, contaminating drinking water and causing algae blooms and large-scale fish deaths.

The groups want the court to issue an order telling the EPA to consider the stricter rules they suggested in a 2017 petition for rulemaking.

The EPA, which declined to comment on Monday, said last month in a letter to the groups that the agency shares their concerns that factory farms are significant sources of pollution, but rejected the 2017 petition.

The agency said in the letter that it plans on conducting detailed studies to analyze the issue further, but did not commit to drafting new regulations.

Emily Miller, an attorney for Food & Water Watch, said Monday the EPA's decision was arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

EPA data indicates there are more than 20,000 factory farms in the country. Small factory farms are defined as facilities with a few hundred animals, and larger ones can have more than 125,000.

The case is Food & Water Watch v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-2146.

For the environmental groups: Emily Miller and Tarah Heinzen of Food & Water Watch

For the EPA: Not immediately available

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

