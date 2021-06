Green groups seek injunction for Tesla factory permits in Germany

June 16 (Reuters) - Two environmental groups have submitted an injunction to a German court against provisional building permits for the Tesla factory in Gruenheide Berlin, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

The associations Gruene Liga and Nabu have asked the court to clarify the situation as quickly as possible, the lawyer said.

The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment had previously rejected an application to terminate the implementation of the permits.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk and Cristina Amann in Munich Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.