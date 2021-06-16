US Markets
TSLA

Green groups seek injunction for Tesla factory permits in Germany

Contributors
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Cristina Amann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Two environmental groups have submitted an injunction to a German court against provisional building permits for the Tesla factory in Gruenheide Berlin, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

June 16 (Reuters) - Two environmental groups have submitted an injunction to a German court against provisional building permits for the Tesla factory in Gruenheide Berlin, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

The associations Gruene Liga and Nabu have asked the court to clarify the situation as quickly as possible, the lawyer said.

The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment had previously rejected an application to terminate the implementation of the permits.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk and Cristina Amann in Munich Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular