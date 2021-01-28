Green Gilt drawing closer

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - The UK DMO has made further progress towards its debut green Gilt sale with the appointment of banks as structuring advisers.

HSBC and JP Morgan will assist the debt office in structuring the trade following a competitive tender that began at the end of last year.

As with Italy and Spain, which have also yet to bring green bonds, the UK will be an eagerly awaited addition to the sector. The government’s plan to sell green Gilts was one of a trio of measures announced last year by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a bid to position the UK as a world leader in green finance.

“We will be issuing a green Gilt this calendar year and the chancellor has stated the government’s intention to build a green curve over time, but these issues require considerable preparation around the structuring and that can take a bit of time,” said Sir Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the DMO.

“You have to work out what projects the proceeds are going to finance and how the transaction is going to be structured.”

The UK will want to show leadership in sustainable finance ahead of the COP26 climate meeting to be held in Glasgow in November. But unlike other sovereigns, which have had the luxury of time, it will be racing against the clock to get the trade done.

“For some sovereign borrowers, it took a year or so between announcing and delivering their first green bond. I like to think that we should be able to do better than that, subject to market conditions,” said Stheeman. “The government’s ambition is definitely there.”

The issuer will be following a now well-trodden path. Large eurozone sovereigns such as France and Germany have paved the way, the latter having demonstrated the pricing advantage of the format.

“Some of the sovereign borrowers who came first with green bonds probably had to pay a premium. At the time the market was demanding a premium for what were then viewed as new and exotic instruments,” said Stheeman.

“And we’ve watched the development of the green bond market quite carefully and the signs are that, over time, that premium has been whittled down. It is fair to say that the value for money equation is beginning to appear a lot more satisfactory now than it did.”

(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

((helene.durand@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 7825860 419, +44 (0) 20 4530 2000))