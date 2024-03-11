Green Flags: 3 ‘Auto’ Stocks to Drive Profits to Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Regarding auto stocks, most investors think of car companies such as General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, there are plenty of other companies that benefit from automotive manufacturing.

For starters, there are businesses all over the U.S. providing the GMs of the world with the parts to make their cars and trucks. Then you’ve got the aftermarket parts businesses that sell products to auto shops and do-it-yourselfers. The car companies sell their products to car rental firms, the list goes on.

The SEC’s SIC (Standard Industrial Classification) list includes all the industries involved in the manufacture of motor vehicles.

Industry SIC Code Industry SIC Code Motor Vehicles & Passenger Car Bodies 3711 Wholesale – Motor Vehicle Supplies & New Parts 5013 Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories 3714 Retail – Auto Dealers & Gasoline Stations 5500 Wholesale – Motor Vehicles & Motor Vehicle Parts & Supplies 5010 Retail – Auto Dealers & Home Supply Stores 5531 Services – Automotive Repair, Services & Parking 7500 Services – Auto Rental & Leasing 7510 Fire, Marine & Casualty Insurance 6331

There are nine SICs that are auto-related. I’ve probably missed some. However, there are still eight, excluding 3711, which includes GM and Tesla. Here are three “auto stocks” to buy from three different SICs other than 3711.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), SIC 5531, provides aftermarket auto parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories to auto shops and do-it-yourselfers.

In Jan. 2023, I picked ORLY to deliver a repeat performance after doing well in 2022. It gained nearly 13% in 2023, after a 20% return in 2022. I was particularly impressed by the company’s ability to repurchase its shares.

“Since January 2011, it’s repurchased 90.2 million shares at an average price of $219.14, good for a compound annual growth rate of 11.9%, 215 basis points higher than the index over the same 12 years,” I wrote on Jan. 4, 2023.

“It’s an excellent business in good times and bad. Aftermarket auto parts rarely lose their demand.”

In the company’s 2023 10-K, it points out that it repurchased 94.3 million of its shares between Jan, 2011 and Feb. 28, 2024, at an average price of $247.83, a 339% return on its $23.4 billion investment over the past 13 years. In 2023, O’Reilly Automotive paid $883.13 per share, a 23% return on its investment. Few companies are this good at buybacks.

Valvoline (VVV)

Valvoline’s (NYSE:VVV) history dates back to 1866 when Dr. John Ellis created the company after learning about the lubricating benefits of crude oil. As a kid, I wrote to the company asking them to send me information, but I was primarily interested in them including Valvoline decals in the package; they did.

In the late 1980s, the company opened both company-operated and franchised Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations. Today, it has 1,890 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Approximately 895 are company-operated, with 995 franchised locations.

In Q1 2024, Valvoline reported system-wide sales of $723 million, same-store sales growth of 7.1%. This performance generated $373.4 million in net sales and $90.2 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

In March 2023, the company sold its Global Products business (the division responsible for making oil-based products) to a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion, generating a pre-tax gain of $1.57 billion. Doing so allowed the company to focus on its retail business, which has much higher margins and is asset-light.

The company’s plan to add value for shareholders involves three legs: growing same-store sales, opening new locations and expanding its service capabilities beyond existing oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements, etc.

I recommended the company when it was operating as Ashland Global Holdings in Oct. 2021. Its shares are up 26% since and I think they’ve only just begun moving higher.

Gentex (GNTX)

According to its 2023 10-K, Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) makes automatic-dimming rearview and non-dimming mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry as well as commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry.

One of its newest products, initially launched in 2015 but since updated several times, is a full-display mirror (FDM) for vehicles. The mirror combines a custom camera with a mirror-integrated video display for the ultimate rearward view. Currently, it is in more than 100 vehicles for over 25 brands.

In 2023, the company shipped 2.44 million FDMs, 45% higher than the previous year. This growth contributed to a 20% sales increase in 2023, reaching a company record $2.30 billion. This auto stock earned $1.85 per share in 2023, 35% higher YOY. Gentex shares trade at a low 20x those earnings.

Based on its guidance for 2024, Gentex expects revenue of $2.50 billion, with gross profits of $863 million, $563 million in pre-tax profits, and $466.9 million in net income, equivalent to $2.01 a share. The company’s shares currently trade at 18.4x its 2024 EPS. That’s an earnings yield of 5.4%, its highest since 2019.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

