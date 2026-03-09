Green ETFs to Watch as US Clean Power Adds Record 50GW in 2025

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released a blockbuster report on March 5, 2026. U.S. clean power installations surged to a record 50.3 gigawatts (GW) in 2025, reflecting a solid 3% rise from the prior year. This marks the first time annual deployment has crossed the 50 GW threshold, with solar, wind, and battery storage now accounting for over 90% of all new power capacity added to the U.S. grid.

For the past two years, the U.S. clean energy industry has navigated a "destitute condition," battered by unfavorable policy shifts and a pivot away from federal incentives that previously anchored renewable growth in the country.

Despite this hostile regulatory environment and the cooling of government support, this record-breaking installation data has thus thrust the industry back into the global spotlight, signaling a defiant resurgence.

For investors, this situation is likely to draw renewed attention to U.S. clean energy stocks and the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them.

But before diving straight into the specifics of these ETFs, it is crucial to first dissect the forces that powered this record-breaking deployment and, more importantly, to assess whether this momentum can be sustained over the long term.

Driving Forces Behind the Record Capacity Additions

The primary engine behind this 50 GW threshold last year was a massive acceleration in electricity demand, driven largely by the explosion of AI-integrated data centers and the broader electrification of the economy across diverse industries. This demand surge created an urgent need for new power generation, and clean energy emerged as the fastest and most affordable solution to connect to the grid.

Furthermore, the 2025 boom reflects a "catch-up" period for projects that were previously snarled in supply chain bottlenecks.

It is also imperative to mention that this huge deployment boom has necessitated managing the intermittency of renewables, in making wind and solar more reliable. As a result, battery storage led the charge with a staggering 41% year-over-year jump in installations, exceeding 2024 levels by nearly 4 GW. This surge in storage capacity was not merely a supporting act; it was the critical enabler that allowed the broader clean energy industry to integrate its record-breaking volume of new solar and wind generation into the grid seamlessly.

What Lies Ahead for Green Energy?

The record 2025 installations are more than just a headline. They establish a powerful foundation for future profitability. The sheer scale of newly operational assets—enough to power 6.9 million homes—is likely to generate solid revenues for renewable developers and project owners through long-term power purchase agreements or merchant market sales. Since high demand for power is keeping energy prices firm, clean energy developers and project owners are expected to enjoy better margins.

On the other hand, for companies within the clean energy supply chain, from panel manufacturers to integrators, this deployment volume should translate to stronger order books and improved earnings visibility.

However, this growth story is more nuanced than it appears on the surface. Alongside ACP’s report of a record 50GW being added to the U.S. grid last year, a recent Bloomberg report highlights that nearly 60GW of capacity remains stalled due to interconnection delays and permitting hurdles. This massive "under-construction" pipeline, or in other terms, a solid backlog for the industry, suggests that the 50GW figure isn't just a one-time spike, but likely the beginning of a sustained deployment cycle as companies fight to clear the backlog.

This operational success, along with the projects in the pipeline, is expected to attract capital back to the clean energy industry that was previously beaten down by policy fears and thereby regain investor confidence in its long-term profitability.

Green ETFs to Watch

Considering the aforementioned discussion, the following clean energy ETFs appear well-positioned to capture the industry’s solid momentum:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN

This fund, with net assets worth $2.04 billion, offers exposure to 100 companies that produce energy from solar, wind, and other renewable sources. Its top three holdings are Bloom Energy BE (9.68%), a California -based fuel cell technology proprietor, Nextpower NXT (8.83%)- a California-based smart solar tracker manufacturer, and First Solar FSLR (6.07%), an Arizona-based prominent solar panel producer. Geographically, the United States holds the top position in this fund, with 39.9% weightage.

ICLN has surged 55% over the past year. The fund charges 39 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a good volume of 3.88 million in the last trading session.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF ACES

This fund, with net assets worth $111.2 million, offers exposure to a diverse set of U.S. and Canadian companies involved in the clean energy sector, including renewables and clean technology. Its top three holdings include Albemarle Corp. (6.76%), a North Carolina-based supplier of critical lithium compounds used in energy storage batteries; Enphase Energy ENPH (6.72%), a California-based leading manufacturer of solar microinverters that also provides energy storage management solutions; and NXT (5.84%). Geographically, the United States holds the top position in this fund, with 85.4% weightage.

ACES has soared 38.4% over the past year. The fund charges 55 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.05 million in the last trading session.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW

This fund, with a market value worth $492.4 million, offers exposure to 63 stocks of companies that are publicly traded in the United States and engaged in the business of advancing cleaner energy and conservation. Its top three holdings are Amprius Technologies (3.00%), a California-based high-power lithium-ion batteries manufacturer; Darline Ingredients (2.65%), a Texas-based leader in converting waste fats, oils, and greases into sustainable, low-carbon renewable diesel and aviation fuel; and BE (2.47%). Geographically, the United States holds the top position in this fund, with 74.5% weightage.

PBW has rallied 88.8% over the past year. The fund charges 64 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.67 million in the last trading session.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF QCLN

This fund, with net assets worth $533.3 million, offers exposure to 49 clean energy companies publicly traded in the United States, which are engaged in manufacturing, development, distribution & installation of emerging clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, and advanced batteries. Its top three holdings are BE (11.55%), ON Semiconductor (8.77%), an Arizona-based company that provides power semiconductors to enable efficient energy conversion, storage, and management in solar PV, wind, and electric vehicles (EV); and Tesla TSLA (8.19%), a Texas-based EV maker.

Geographically, the United States holds a major position in this fund.

QCLN has rallied 55% over the past year. The fund charges 56 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.14 million in the last trading session.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN): ETF Research Reports

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES): ETF Research Reports

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.