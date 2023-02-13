Green Equity Investors VII Increases Position in WESCO International (WCC)

Fintel reports that Green Equity Investors VII has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.41MM shares of WESCO International, Inc. (WCC). This represents 12.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 14, 2020 they reported 5.70MM shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.41% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for WESCO International is $170.75. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of $148.78.

The projected annual revenue for WESCO International is $22,252MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual EPS is $16.60, an increase of 11.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in WESCO International. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.42%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 57,354K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 6,407K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 55.97% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 2,385K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,030K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,886K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,837K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 61.73% over the last quarter.

Wesco International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WESCO International, Inc., a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

