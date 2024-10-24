Green Energy Group Limited Announces AGM and Share Issuance Plans

Green Energy Group Limited (HK:0979) has released an update.

Green Energy Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on December 6, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will be asked to approve standard corporate matters, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company also seeks authorization for directors to issue new shares, up to a specified limit, to support its growth plans. These decisions could impact the company’s stock performance and shareholder value.

