News & Insights

Stocks

Green Economy Development Predicts Profitable Turnaround

November 22, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Green Economy Development Limited (HK:1315) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Green Economy Development Limited has announced a significant turnaround, forecasting a net profit of approximately HK$2.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a HK$12.1 million loss the previous year. This improvement is attributed to a rise in gross profit and a reduction in administrative expenses. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to approach with caution as the final results are yet to be audited.

For further insights into HK:1315 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.