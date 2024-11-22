Green Economy Development Predicts Profitable Turnaround

Green Economy Development Limited (HK:1315) has released an update.

Green Economy Development Limited has announced a significant turnaround, forecasting a net profit of approximately HK$2.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a HK$12.1 million loss the previous year. This improvement is attributed to a rise in gross profit and a reduction in administrative expenses. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to approach with caution as the final results are yet to be audited.

