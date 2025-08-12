Green Dot's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2

Green Dot Corporation GDOT reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings per share (excluding $1.25 from non-recurring items) of 40 cents outpaced the consensus estimate by more than 100% and improved 60% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $501.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and increased 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Dot’s Segmental Revenues

B2B Services revenues increased 38.3% in the second quarter of 2025 to $348.7 million. This segment’s revenue growth was fueled by a BaaS partner and stability across the BaaS portfolio.

Money Movement Services’ revenues declined 4% from the year-ago quarter to $50.85 million. Growth was impacted by a slight dip in Money Processing, while Tax Processing saw revenue growth.

The Consumer Services segment’s revenues amounted to $93.1 million, down 3.64% on a year-over-year basis. Declines continue to remain largely due to secular headwinds in the Retail channel, partially offset by the impact of the recent launch of PLS.

GDOT’s Key Metrics

GDOT’s gross dollar volume increased 20% from the year-ago quarter to $38.55 billion. Purchase volume fell 0.4% year over year to $4.99 billion. The company ended the quarter with $3.48 million in active accounts, up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Dot’s Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $45.43 million, increasing 34% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin plummeted 70 basis points to 9.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of GDOT

Green Dot exited the second quarter with an unrestricted cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.3 billion compared with $1.59 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. GDOT had no long-term debt. It generated $177.7 million of cash from operating activities. The company’s capital expenditure was $109.3 million.

Guidance Offered by GDOT

Green Dot has provided its 2025 guidance for total operating revenues to range between $2 and $2.1 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($2.05 billion) is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance is the band of $1.28-$1.42, up from its previous guidance range of $1.14-$1.28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the band of $160-$170 million, up from its previous guidance range of $150 million-$160 million.

Green Dot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted EPS of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion lagged the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

