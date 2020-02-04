Green Dot Stock Is Up Because Investors Think an Activist Can Fix the Pre-Paid Card Company

Analysts took a more upbeat view of Green Dot stock following news of the investment.

Green Dot shares are surging after news that an activist shareholder took a stake in the payments company prompted analysts to take a more upbeat view.

Green Dot stock (ticker: GDOT) was up 6.7% in Tuesday trading to about $33.75 a share after activist investor Starboard Value said in securities filings it had built up just over a 9% position in the provider of pre-paid debit cards. Green Dot stock is down 55% over the last 12 months, compared to a 21% rise in the S&P 500.

Starboard is a well-known activist investor with a reputation for shaking up management teams and pressuring executives to shift strategic direction. News that Starboard bought in caused Citigroup analyst Andrew Schmidt to upgrade the stock from Sell to Neutral and raise his price target from $22 to $34. Deutsche Bank’s Ashish Sabadra raised his target from $30 to $35, but kept the stock at Hold.

As Green Dot’s stock price indicates, the company has had a rough time recently. In December, Green Dot announced that its founder and CEO Steve Streit would step down. The company slashed its full-year financial forecasts when it released earnings for both of the past two quarters, spooking Wall Street and causing the stock to dive.

Green Dot’s core business of serving unbanked and underbanked customers with prepaid debit cards has been under significant pressure from services such as PayPal Holdings’ (ticker: PYPL) Venmo and Square’s (SQ) Cash app.

It’s easy to think of those payment and peer-to-peer money transfer apps as primarily aimed at millennials, but both Venmo and the Cash app have a core user base of lower-income consumers who have less access to traditional financial services.

Venmo and Cash offer debit cards linked to users’ app accounts, and also let users transfer money, receive payments, and cash checks. Green Dot lets customers do these things too, with its mobile-banking product, but it hasn’t been able to attract as many customers as have Venmo and the Cash app. They have about 40 million and 7 million users, respectively.

How exactly Starboard will turn around Green Dot’s business is unclear, but for now, Schmidt thinks that investors’ expectations that they will do something outweigh the negatives and are likely to support the stock.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

