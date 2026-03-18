Green Dot Reports Loss and Y/Y Increase in Revenues in Q4

Green Dot Corporation GDOT reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss (excluding 76 cents from non-recurring items) of 8 cents per share. Revenues of $519.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and increased 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT shares have gained 55% in the past year against the industry’s 19.9% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 22.7% over the said time frame.

Green Dot Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Green Dot’s Segmental Revenues

Business-to-Business (B2B) Services revenues increased 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $385.6 million. Money Movement Services’ revenues gained 15.7% from the year-ago quarter to $34.4 million.

The Consumer Services segment’s revenues amounted to $87.6 million, down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT’s Key Metrics

GDOT’s gross dollar volume increased 14.9% from the year-ago quarter to $40.5 million. Purchase volume fell 8.7% year over year to $4.7 billion. The company ended the quarter with $3.42 million in active accounts, down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Dot’s Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $14 million, decreasing 68% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin plummeted 700 basis points to 2.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of GDOT

Green Dot exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.42 billion compared with $1.59 billion in the year-ago quarter. GDOT had no long-term debt. It used $62.5 million of cash in operating activities.

Announcement of Acquisition

On Nov. 24, 2025, GDOT announced that it had signed agreements to be acquired by Smith Ventures LLC and CommerceOne Financial Corporation.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies TT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TT reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. Its quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

TT’s total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH also holds a Zacks Rank #3.

BAH registered mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2026. Its earnings per share of $1.77 beat the consensus mark by 40.5% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

BAH’s revenues of $2.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and declined 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

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Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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