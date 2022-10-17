Green Dot Reaffirms Q3 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) said it currently expects that preliminary third quarter results will be at or near the high end of its previously communicated guidance ranges. Also, the company will postpone its Investor Day, which was originally planned for November 2022, due to the recently announced CEO transition.

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC.

