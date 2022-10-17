Markets
GDOT

Green Dot Reaffirms Q3 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) said it currently expects that preliminary third quarter results will be at or near the high end of its previously communicated guidance ranges. Also, the company will postpone its Investor Day, which was originally planned for November 2022, due to the recently announced CEO transition.

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDOT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular