Green Dot (GDOT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Green Dot GDOT is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23 after market close.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and lagged once, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.8% on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained unchanged at 22 cents in the past 30 days.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $320.44 million, slightly lower than the year-ago actual figure. Weaker consumer activity can be held as the reason for lower estimated revenues.

Revenues from consumer services are expected to go down 18% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which currently stands at $132 million. This is due to the expected decrease in active accounts that have bothered the company in the previous quarters.

Backed by improved BaaS and PayCard channels. the Zacks Consensus Estimate for business-to-business services revenues is currently pegged at $142 million, which indicates a 16.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for money movement service is currently $39.27, implying an increase of 4% on a year-over-year basis due to increasing volume from third-party partners.

The bottom line is expected to have been impacted by an increase in operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at 22 cents, which is 18.5% lower than the year-ago figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GDOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Green Dot has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Besides GDOT, here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

TuSimple TSP currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are expected to be released soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 58 cents, which has narrowed 1.7% in the past 60 days. TSP has an average surprise of 10.62% for the previous four quarters. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GFL Environmental GFL currently has an ESP of +15.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be release on Feb 21 after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at 7 cents, which indicates an upside of 16.7% from the year-ago figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $1.31 billion, 6.91% more than the figure reported in the previous year. GFL has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 203.2%.

VERADIGM INC MDRX currently has an ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 23 after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 28 cents, which implies a 64.6% decline from the year-ago figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $168.63 million, which suggests a 56.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. MDRX has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 38.35%.

