Green Dot (GDOT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Green Dot Corporation GDOT will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average beat being 53.4%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $255 million, indicating 7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Strength across both Account Services and Processing and Settlement Services segments is expected to have driven the top line.

While increase in gross dollar volume and purchase volume is likely to have benefited the Account Services revenues, Processing and Settlement Services revenues are expected to have gained from growth in the number of cash transfers and in new tax-processing services.

Operating strength is expected to have benefited the bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 16 cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Green Dot Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Green Dot Corporation price-eps-surprise | Green Dot Corporation Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Green Dot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Green Dot has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

