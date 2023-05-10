Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Appreciates 3.8% on Q1 Earnings Beat

Green Dot Corporation GDOT reported strong first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results appeared to have pleased investors as the stock has gained 3.8% since the earnings release on May 4.

Quarterly non-GAAP earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of 99 cents per share beat the consensus estimate by 30.3% but decreased 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating revenues of $412.4 million beat the consensus mark by 7% and increased 2.9% year over year.

Segmental Revenues

The Consumer Services segment’s revenues totaled $139.8 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter’s level. B2B Services generated revenues of $171.3 million which increased 27.9% year over year. Money Movement Services’ revenues improved marginally year over year to $98.24 million.

Key Metrics

Gross dollar volume increased 33.9% year over year to $23.3 billion. Purchase volume fell 14.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $6.15 billion. GDOT ended the quarter with 3.84 million active accounts, down 22.1% year over year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million, down 9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% was down from the year-ago quarter’s level of 22.9%.

Balance Sheet

Green Dot exited the quarter with an unrestricted cash and cash equivalent balance of $722 million compared with $813.9 million reported at the end of the prior quarter. GDOT had no long-term debt. It generated $100.5 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter.

Reposts 2023 Guidance

GDOT expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.77-$1.93. The midpoint of the guided range ($1.85) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82.

Non-GAAP total operating revenues are anticipated to be between $1.376 billion and $1.462 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($1.419 billion) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $180-$190 million.

Green Dot currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure.

Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.



