Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Green Dot Corporation GDOT reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Better-than-expected results failed to impress investors, as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Nov 4.

Quarterly earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of 43 cents per share surpassed the consensus estimate by 19.4% and increased 72% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating revenues of $328.9 million surpassed the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 18% year over year.

Shares of the company have declined 19% in the past year compared with a 16.6% loss of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Segmental Revenues

The Consumer Services segment’s revenues came in at $167.5 million, up 11.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The B2B Services segment’s revenues of $118.2 million increased 53.3% year over year.

Money Movement Services segment’s revenues were up 19.3% year over year to $45.6 million.

Green Dot Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Key Metrics

Gross dollar volume increased 13.1% year over year to $16.4 billion. Purchase volume dropped 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $7.4 billion. The company ended the quarter with 5.37 million active accounts, down 6.11% year over year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2 million increased 37% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.1% was up from the year-ago quarter’s level of 12.1%.

Balance Sheet

Green Dot exited the third quarter with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents balance of $1.8 billion compared with $1.9 billion witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. The company had no long-term debt. Green Dot generated $27.7 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $15.8 million.

Currently, Green Dot carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Raised Guidance

The company currently expects non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to be between $2.19 and $2.27 (previous outlook: $2.13 and $2.27). The midpoint ($2.23) of the raised guidance is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 per share.

Non-GAAP total operating revenues are currently anticipated between $1.37 billion and $1.38 billion (previous outlook: $1.33 billion and $1.35 billion). The midpoint ($1.375 billion) of the raised guidance is slightly below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the band of $217-$223 million (previous outlook: $215-$225 million).

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6%. The top line increased 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and rose 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1%. The top line increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on a constant-currency basis.

Omnicom’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.



Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.