Green Dot (GDOT) Price Target Decreased by 15.13% to 16.45

The average one-year price target for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) has been revised to $16.45 / share. This is a decrease of 15.13% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.39 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.23% from the latest reported closing price of $13.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Dot. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDOT is 0.14%, an increase of 35.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 53,841K shares. The put/call ratio of GDOT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 4,615K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 16.15% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 4,000K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 178.14% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,730K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 42.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,641K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,615K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 23.96% over the last quarter.

