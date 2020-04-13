Green Dot (GDOT) Appoints Ellen Richey to Board of Directors

Green Dot Corporation GDOT on Friday announced the appointment of finance industry veteran, Ellen Richey, to its board of directors, effective Apr 3. She will be part of the Risk Committee.

Richey most recently served as the vice chairman of risk and public policy at Visa V, prior to which she concurrently served as the chief risk officer, chief legal officer and a member of the company’s executive committee.

Before joining Visa, she was the senior vice president of enterprise risk management and executive vice president of card services at Washington Mutual Inc. She has also served as the vice chairman of Providian Financial Corporation.

Richey has more than 40 years of experience in legal and risk management, which Green Dot intends to leverage upon for the development of its payment products and services.

William I Jacobs, chairman of the board of directors, Green Dot Corporation said, "Her experience and insight in areas of enterprise risk management and public policy will be a tremendous benefit to the Company as we continue to develop innovative, modern and secure payment products and services for the masses."

Notably, shares of Green Dot have declined 56.3% over the past year, as against 9.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.

