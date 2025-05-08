GREEN DOT Earnings Results: $GDOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREEN DOT ($GDOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $555,960,000, beating estimates of $518,091,150 by $37,868,850.

GREEN DOT Insider Trading Activity

GREEN DOT insiders have traded $GDOT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 2 purchases buying 178,302 shares for an estimated $1,941,124 and 3 sales selling 959,180 shares for an estimated $10,071,696 .

GREEN DOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of GREEN DOT stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

