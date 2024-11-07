Green Dot cuts FY24 EPS view to $1.33-$1.36 from $1.45-$1.59

Consensus $1.46. Sees FY24 revenue $1.65B-$1.7B, consensus $1.67B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GDOT:
- GDOT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Green Dot price target raised to $11 from $10 at Craig-Hallum
- Topline Capital buys $2.4M in Green Dot common stock
- Green Dot price target raised to $10 from $7 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.