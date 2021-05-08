Green Dot Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.1% to US$44.79 in the past week. Results overall were not great, with earnings of US$0.46 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit US$380m and were slightly better than forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:GDOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Green Dot's nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.27b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 2,852% to US$0.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$58.45, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Green Dot, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$72.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.9% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Green Dot is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Green Dot. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Green Dot going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Green Dot that you need to be mindful of.

