Markets
GDOT

Green Dot Corp. Drops 10% As Profit, Revenue Decline In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial technology and bank holding company Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) are down more than 10% Friday morning despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Net income for the second quarter decreased to $15.0 million or $0.27 per share from $24.9 million or $0.45 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $40.4 million or $0.74 per share

Revenues were $362.8 million for the second quarter, down from $369.4 million last year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $356.84 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenues to be between $1.394 billion and $1.430 billion and adjusted EPS to be between $2.35 and $2.49.

The consensus estimate for revenue is at $1.43 billion and for earnings is at $2.44 per share.

GDOT is at $24.09 currently. It has traded in the range of $22.27-$54.90 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDOT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular