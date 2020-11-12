Hydrofarm Holdings Group, which hydroponics and specialty indoor gardening market supplier, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, primarily serving the US and Canadian markets. The company reaches commercial farmers and consumers through a network of over 2,000 wholesale customer accounts, connected primarily through its proprietary eCommerce marketplace. A majority of its net sales are generated from specialty hydroponic retailers, but it also distributes products to a diversified range of retailers including garden centers, hardware stores, eCommerce retailers, commercial greenhouse builders, and commercial resellers.



The Petaluma, CA-based company was founded in 1977 and booked $309 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HYFM. Hydrofarm Holdings Group filed confidentially on July 17, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Truist Securities and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Green deal: Hydroponics supplier Hydrofarm Holdings files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.