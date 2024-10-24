Green Critical Minerals Suspends Trading Amid Acquisition News

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM) has voluntarily requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release a significant announcement regarding an acquisition. This trading halt will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 29 October 2024, whichever comes first. Investors are eagerly awaiting details of this acquisition, which could have substantial implications for the company’s market position.

